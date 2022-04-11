Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 995,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,193 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.29% of PACCAR worth $87,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Highland Private Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 22,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 10.9% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in PACCAR by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. 63.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PCAR stock traded up $1.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $84.23. The company had a trading volume of 19,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,875,794. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.60. The company has a market cap of $29.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.50. PACCAR Inc has a twelve month low of $77.96 and a twelve month high of $97.56.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 16.58%. PACCAR’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of PACCAR from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of PACCAR from $114.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.07.

In other PACCAR news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 14,327 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.62, for a total transaction of $1,369,947.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 18,750 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.62, for a total transaction of $1,774,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,930 shares of company stock valued at $6,647,589 over the last quarter. 2.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

