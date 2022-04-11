Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 874,492 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 221,302 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.31% of Allstate worth $102,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Howard Capital Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 3.9% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 2,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 3.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 4.2% in the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

Shares of NYSE ALL traded up $2.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $143.94. The company had a trading volume of 25,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,406,194. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.86. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $106.11 and a fifty-two week high of $142.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Allstate’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

In other Allstate news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,652 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total transaction of $200,305.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 3,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.87, for a total transaction of $371,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,300 shares of company stock worth $3,715,590 over the last 90 days. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Allstate from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $149.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Allstate from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Allstate from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Allstate has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.00.

About Allstate (Get Rating)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.