Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $6.39 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF – Get Rating) (NYSE:SLF) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sun Life Financial in a report issued on Thursday, April 7th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $6.39 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $6.44. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Thursday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$81.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. National Bankshares lowered shares of Sun Life Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$79.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$81.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sun Life Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$72.50.

Shares of SLF stock opened at C$69.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$40.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.27, a current ratio of 11.91 and a quick ratio of 11.27. Sun Life Financial has a 1-year low of C$62.00 and a 1-year high of C$74.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$69.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$69.39.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Get Rating) (NYSE:SLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported C$1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.53. The firm had revenue of C$13 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is 34.55%.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

