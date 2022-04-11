SUN (SUN) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $24.10 Million

SUN (SUN) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. SUN has a market capitalization of $152,338.63 and approximately $24.10 million worth of SUN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SUN coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0265 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SUN has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002530 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.32 or 0.00043802 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,973.28 or 0.07518503 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000147 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,630.35 or 1.00212850 BTC.

SUN Coin Profile

SUN was first traded on September 7th, 2020. SUN’s total supply is 19,900,730 coins and its circulating supply is 5,740,800 coins. The official website for SUN is sun.io/#/home . SUN’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/an-open-letter-to-the-community-about-sun-genesis-mining-fa8a743eca1f . SUN’s official Twitter account is @Sun_Coin_Net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment, which focuses on the DeFi potential of TRON. Designed as the quintessential Bitcoin equivalent on the TRON network, SUN features zero VC investments, zero PE investments, no pre-mining or reserves for the team, and is wholly operated by the community through its open-source smart contracts. The project hopes to use SUN to promote the vigorous development and possibilities of TRON's DeFi self-governance community. “

SUN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SUN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SUN using one of the exchanges listed above.

