Superdry (LON:SDRY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Superdry (LON:SDRY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 415 ($5.44) price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 145.27% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SDRY. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Superdry from GBX 280 ($3.67) to GBX 265 ($3.48) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 375 ($4.92) price target on shares of Superdry in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 376.67 ($4.94).

Get Superdry alerts:

Shares of SDRY stock opened at GBX 169.20 ($2.22) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £138.94 million and a PE ratio of -7.62. Superdry has a 52 week low of GBX 139 ($1.82) and a 52 week high of GBX 493 ($6.47). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 307.17, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 177.81.

In related news, insider Helen A. Weir bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 227 ($2.98) per share, for a total transaction of £11,350 ($14,885.25). Also, insider Alastair Miller bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 165 ($2.16) per share, for a total transaction of £16,500 ($21,639.34). Insiders have bought a total of 19,495 shares of company stock worth $3,829,999 over the last 90 days.

About Superdry (Get Rating)

Superdry plc engages in the design, production, and sale of clothing and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company offers clothing, accessories, and footwear.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Superdry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superdry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.