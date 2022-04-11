SVB Leerink Trims Genfit (NASDAQ:GNFT) Target Price to $10.00

Genfit (NASDAQ:GNFT – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price target suggests a potential upside of 153.16% from the company’s previous close.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Oddo Bhf upgraded Genfit to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genfit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright upgraded Genfit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th.
GNFT stock opened at $3.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Genfit has a fifty-two week low of $3.01 and a fifty-two week high of $6.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.87 and a 200-day moving average of $3.92.
Genfit SA is a biopharmaceutical company involved in drug discovery and development for the early diagnosis, prevention and treatment of cardiometabolic diseases. The company focuses on the discovery and development of drug candidates in areas of high unmet medical needs corresponding to a lack of suitable treatments.
