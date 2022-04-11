SVB Leerink Trims Genfit (NASDAQ:GNFT) Target Price to $10.00

Genfit (NASDAQ:GNFT – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price target suggests a potential upside of 153.16% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Oddo Bhf upgraded Genfit to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genfit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright upgraded Genfit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th.

GNFT stock opened at $3.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Genfit has a fifty-two week low of $3.01 and a fifty-two week high of $6.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.87 and a 200-day moving average of $3.92.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genfit in the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genfit by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 392,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 74,068 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Genfit in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Genfit by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 27,818 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

About Genfit

Genfit SA is a biopharmaceutical company involved in drug discovery and development for the early diagnosis, prevention and treatment of cardiometabolic diseases. The company focuses on the discovery and development of drug candidates in areas of high unmet medical needs corresponding to a lack of suitable treatments.

