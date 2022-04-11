Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $79.00.

SWMAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) from SEK 95 to SEK 92 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) from SEK 64 to SEK 66 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st.

Get Swedish Match AB (publ) alerts:

OTCMKTS:SWMAY traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.11. The stock had a trading volume of 62,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,774. Swedish Match AB has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $9.90. The stock has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.83.

Swedish Match AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells snus and moist snuff, lights, and other tobacco products in Scandinavia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Smokefree, Cigars, and Lights segments. It provides snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, nicotine free products, and moist snuff under the General, GÃ¶teborgs RapÃ©, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, G.3, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, Thunder, VOLT, Swave, ZYN, G.4, Onico, Qvitt, Longhorn, and Timber Wolf brand names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Swedish Match AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swedish Match AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.