SYNC Network (SYNC) Price Hits $0.0193 on Top Exchanges

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 18.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. One SYNC Network coin can now be bought for $0.0193 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SYNC Network has a market capitalization of $2.39 million and $41,334.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SYNC Network has traded 28.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $100.65 or 0.00255312 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00012138 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004353 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000657 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.54 or 0.00021651 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002251 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $257.19 or 0.00652402 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000140 BTC.

SYNC Network Profile

SYNC Network (CRYPTO:SYNC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 156,259,060 coins and its circulating supply is 123,625,831 coins. The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SYNC Network is syncbond.com . The official message board for SYNC Network is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

SYNC Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SYNC Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SYNC Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SYNC Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

