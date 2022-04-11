Synchrony Financial (SYF) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, April 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.54 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 30.77% and a net margin of 27.27%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. On average, analysts expect Synchrony Financial to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SYF opened at $36.64 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $33.76 and a 12-month high of $52.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.01%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, December 15th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

SYF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $56.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Synchrony Financial from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.53.

In related news, insider David P. Melito sold 9,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $430,613.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 62,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $397,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 57,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 11,348 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,786,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,260,000 after acquiring an additional 647,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 14,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 3,533 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

About Synchrony Financial (Get Rating)

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

