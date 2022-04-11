T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) PT Set at $188.00 by Credit Suisse Group

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) has been given a $188.00 price target by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 44.25% from the company’s previous close.

TMUS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group set a $170.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised T-Mobile US from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.24.

TMUS traded down $2.51 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $130.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,619,668. T-Mobile US has a fifty-two week low of $101.51 and a fifty-two week high of $150.20. The stock has a market cap of $162.82 billion, a PE ratio of 54.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $125.17 and its 200-day moving average is $119.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $20.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.12 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 3.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Analysts expect that T-Mobile US will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total transaction of $14,448,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 162.5% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 210 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 324.3% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 297 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.87% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

