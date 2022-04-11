Tadpole Finance (TAD) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $39,577.00

Tadpole Finance (TAD) traded down 13.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. One Tadpole Finance coin can currently be bought for about $4.70 or 0.00011873 BTC on popular exchanges. Tadpole Finance has a market capitalization of $1.08 million and approximately $39,577.00 worth of Tadpole Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Tadpole Finance has traded 21.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Tadpole Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002530 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.32 or 0.00043802 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,973.28 or 0.07518503 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000147 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,630.35 or 1.00212850 BTC.

Tadpole Finance Coin Profile

Tadpole Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 230,376 coins. Tadpole Finance’s official Twitter account is @TadpoleFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tadpole Finance is tadpole.finance/index.html . The official message board for Tadpole Finance is medium.com/@tadpolefinance/announcing-tadpole-finance-a680dca8ff9b

Tadpole Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tadpole Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tadpole Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tadpole Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tadpole Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tadpole Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.