TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Rating Lowered to Sell at Wolfe Research

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wolfe Research to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$57.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 21.71% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Tudor Pickering & Holt boosted their price target on TC Energy from C$63.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded TC Energy to a “buy” rating and set a C$74.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. US Capital Advisors lowered TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upped their target price on TC Energy to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$68.64.

Get TC Energy alerts:

Shares of TRP stock traded down C$0.97 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$72.81. 855,209 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,318,181. TC Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$57.71 and a fifty-two week high of C$74.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$68.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$64.54. The company has a market cap of C$71.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.34, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

TC Energy ( TSE:TRP Get Rating ) (NYSE:TRP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported C$1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.06. The business had revenue of C$3.58 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that TC Energy will post 4.4899999 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert C. Jacobucci sold 8,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$67.00, for a total value of C$563,939.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$426,120. Also, Director Mark Yeomans bought 421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$71.04 per share, with a total value of C$29,906.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,987 shares in the company, valued at C$212,185.73. In the last three months, insiders have bought 6,411 shares of company stock worth $443,372 and have sold 128,831 shares worth $8,895,866.

TC Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.