TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $31.02

Shares of TDK Co. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $31.02 and last traded at $31.36, with a volume of 40882 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TDK from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, February 19th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.50.

TDK ( OTCMKTS:TTDKY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. TDK had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 11.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TDK Co. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TDK Corp. engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of electronic components. It operates through the following business segments: Passive Components, Sensor Application Products, Magnetic Application Products, Film Application Products and Others. The Passive Components segment offers ceramic capacitors, aluminum electrolytic capacitors, film capacitors, inductive devices, high-frequency components, piezoelectric material components, circuit protection devices, and sensors.

