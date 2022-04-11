Tecsys (OTCMKTS:TCYSF) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Tecsys (OTCMKTS:TCYSF – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James lowered their target price on Tecsys from C$70.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of TCYSF remained flat at $$25.30 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 15 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,289. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.45. Tecsys has a 1 year low of $23.06 and a 1 year high of $49.23.

TECSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of enterprise wide distribution software and related services. Its supply chain execution applications include warehouse-centric, warehouse, distribution, and transportation management, as well as financial management and analytics solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, Unites States, Europe, & Other.

