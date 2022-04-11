TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) by 49.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,900 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TGNA. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in TEGNA by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 683,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,694,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in TEGNA by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 89,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after buying an additional 8,267 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in TEGNA by 751.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 19,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 16,950 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of TEGNA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $632,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of TEGNA by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 34,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 4,538 shares in the last quarter. 91.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TGNA opened at $22.51 on Monday. TEGNA Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.42 and a 52 week high of $23.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.95. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

TEGNA ( NYSE:TGNA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $774.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.72 million. TEGNA had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 15.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. TEGNA’s payout ratio is 17.67%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TEGNA in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

