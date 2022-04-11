Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $7.94

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.94 and last traded at $7.91, with a volume of 1177 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.78.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TLTZY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) from SEK 169 to SEK 168 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. SEB Equities downgraded shares of Tele2 AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a SEK 120 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) from SEK 155 to SEK 150 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tele2 AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) from SEK 115 to SEK 120 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.15.

Get Tele2 AB (publ) alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 0.51.

Tele2 AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:TLTZY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tele2 AB (publ) had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 16.10%. The firm had revenue of $793.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $778.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tele2 AB will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tele2 AB (publ) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TLTZY)

Tele2 AB (publ), a telecom operator, provides fixed and mobile connectivity and entertainment services in Sweden, Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia. The company offers mobile telephony and data, fixed broadband, fixed telephony, switch and contact center, cloud services, IT services, network services, workplace, video and collaboration, and security services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tele2 AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tele2 AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.