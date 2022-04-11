Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $6.59

Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.59 and last traded at $6.35, with a volume of 115457 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.39.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TEO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telecom Argentina from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Telecom Argentina in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.33 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TEO. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Telecom Argentina by 40.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,346 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Telecom Argentina in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Telecom Argentina in the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Telecom Argentina by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 7,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Telecom Argentina in the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. 2.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Argentina and internationally. The company offers telephone services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance telephone services, as well as public telephone services; and other related supplementary services, such as call waiting, call forwarding, conference calls, caller ID, voice mail, itemized billing, and maintenance services.

