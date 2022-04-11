Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL) Shares Down 6.3%

Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 6.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.36 and last traded at $5.39. Approximately 66,183 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 19,984,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.75.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tellurian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Tellurian from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $5.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.24.

Get Tellurian alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.83 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.48.

Tellurian ( NYSEAMERICAN:TELL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $21.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.28 million. Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 38.05% and a negative net margin of 160.98%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Claire Harvey acquired 16,000 shares of Tellurian stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.19 per share, for a total transaction of $51,040.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Tellurian during the third quarter worth $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Tellurian in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tellurian in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tellurian in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Tellurian in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.15% of the company’s stock.

About Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL)

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline. It owns interests in 11,060 net acres of natural gas assets and 78 producing wells located in the Haynesville Shale trend of northern Louisiana.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tellurian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tellurian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.