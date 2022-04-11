Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) PT Lowered to CHF 100 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMSNY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from CHF 110 to CHF 100 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

TMSNY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Temenos from CHF 165 to CHF 135 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Temenos from CHF 111 to CHF 95 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Temenos from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Temenos presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.14.

Shares of OTCMKTS TMSNY remained flat at $$93.43 during midday trading on Monday. 12,332 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,583. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.76. Temenos has a 1 year low of $81.96 and a 1 year high of $170.18.

Temenos AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of banking software systems. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Product segment markets, licenses, and provides software solutions and subscription arrangements. The Services segment offers consulting and training activities.

