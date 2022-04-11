Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Research Coverage Started at Wolfe Research

Analysts at Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.40% from the stock’s previous close.

TENB has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Tenable from $68.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Tenable from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Tenable from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Tenable from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Tenable in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.15.

Get Tenable alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TENB opened at $56.27 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of -130.86 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Tenable has a 1-year low of $35.53 and a 1-year high of $60.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.19.

Tenable ( NASDAQ:TENB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. Tenable had a negative net margin of 8.63% and a negative return on equity of 21.32%. The company had revenue of $149.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tenable will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 6,223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.76, for a total transaction of $284,764.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 3,351 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.92, for a total transaction of $153,877.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 180,146 shares of company stock worth $9,290,352 over the last three months. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 165.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. 82.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tenable (Get Rating)

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.