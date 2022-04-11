Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Stake Boosted by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,564 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $2,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 571.1% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Teradyne in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 963.6% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

TER has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Teradyne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Teradyne from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Sunday, March 27th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.63.

TER stock traded down $1.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $107.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,428,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,027,114. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.51. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.51 and a 12 month high of $168.91. The stock has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.50.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 42.38%. The firm had revenue of $885.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This is a positive change from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 7.93%.

In other news, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 16,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.12, for a total transaction of $1,861,528.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,145 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total transaction of $336,263.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,775 shares of company stock valued at $2,901,506. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, Wireless Test, and Corporate and Other. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

