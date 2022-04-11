TerrAscend Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

TerrAscend Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRSSF – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.73.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TRSSF. Clarus Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TerrAscend in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Atb Cap Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TerrAscend in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on TerrAscend from $7.65 to $7.90 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on TerrAscend in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

Get TerrAscend alerts:

Shares of TerrAscend stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $5.87. 96,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,141. TerrAscend has a 1-year low of $4.59 and a 1-year high of $12.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.82.

TerrAscend ( OTCMKTS:TRSSF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $49.20 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TerrAscend will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About TerrAscend (Get Rating)

TerrAscend Corp. produces and sells medical cannabis products. The firm owns several businesses and brands, including The Apothecarium, Ilera Healthcare, Kind Tree, Prism, State Flower, Valhalla Confections and Arise Bioscience Inc The company was founded by Basem Hanna, Vijay Sappani and Michael Nashat on March 7, 2017 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TerrAscend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TerrAscend and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.