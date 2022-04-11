TerraUSD (UST) Reaches One Day Volume of $894.17 Million

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. One TerraUSD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002529 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TerraUSD has a total market cap of $16.75 billion and $894.17 million worth of TerraUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TerraUSD has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00010478 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00007081 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000808 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000078 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000016 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 35.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About TerraUSD

UST is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 12th, 2020. TerraUSD’s total supply is 16,743,522,689 coins and its circulating supply is 16,743,522,369 coins. The official message board for TerraUSD is medium.com/terra-money. TerraUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraUSD’s official website is terra.money.

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

TerraUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TerraUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

