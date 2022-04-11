Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Textron in a research note issued on Friday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.74. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Textron’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.80 EPS.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.04). Textron had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on TXT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Textron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Textron in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.56.

Shares of NYSE:TXT opened at $68.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.12. The stock has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.71. Textron has a 52-week low of $56.90 and a 52-week high of $79.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.42%.

In related news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 2,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total transaction of $196,902.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 243,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $16,670,843.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 347,610 shares of company stock valued at $23,965,675. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TXT. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Textron by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 616,099 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,369,000 after purchasing an additional 174,592 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Textron by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,379,243 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $94,851,000 after purchasing an additional 117,458 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Textron in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,746,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Textron by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,683 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 4,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Textron by 4.6% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,132 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. 83.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

