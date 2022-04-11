The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Major Shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. Sells 8,546 Shares

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 8,546 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total transaction of $489,087.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NASDAQ CG traded down $1.19 on Monday, hitting $43.07. 2,367,833 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,615,553. The company has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.45. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.69 and a 1-year high of $60.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.89.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 45.46% and a net margin of 33.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 200.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.21%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CG. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 495.2% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 198.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 17,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 11,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 92.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.54.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

