The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) Shares Bought by Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its holdings in The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) by 35.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,862 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,660 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned 0.82% of Children’s Place worth $9,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PLCE. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Children’s Place in the fourth quarter worth about $978,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Children’s Place during the 4th quarter valued at $1,090,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Children’s Place during the 4th quarter valued at $464,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Children’s Place by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Children’s Place in the 4th quarter worth $651,000.

In related news, Director John E. Bachman acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.83 per share, for a total transaction of $122,075.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PLCE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Children’s Place in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on Children’s Place from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. TheStreet cut Children’s Place from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Children’s Place from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Children’s Place from $130.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Children’s Place presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.43.

PLCE traded up $2.27 on Monday, hitting $52.14. 23,937 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 495,727. The Children’s Place, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.38 and a 52 week high of $113.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $704.88 million, a PE ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.02.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.17. Children’s Place had a return on equity of 104.74% and a net margin of 9.77%. The firm had revenue of $507.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Children’s Place, Inc. will post 11.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, and Sugar & Jade brand names.

