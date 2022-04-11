The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) a GBX 7,300 Price Target

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) received a GBX 7,300 ($95.74) price objective from equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.91% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on RIO. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 6,100 ($80.00) price objective on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 5,300 ($69.51) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,700 ($74.75) to GBX 6,700 ($87.87) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 4,400 ($57.70) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,220 ($81.57) to GBX 6,460 ($84.72) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 5,795.38 ($76.01).

Shares of RIO stock traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 6,139 ($80.51). The company had a trading volume of 2,498,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,627,538. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.94. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of GBX 4,354 ($57.10) and a twelve month high of GBX 6,876.26 ($90.18). The company has a market capitalization of £99.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 5,750.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 5,170.92.

In other Rio Tinto Group news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 5 shares of Rio Tinto Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,398 ($70.79), for a total transaction of £269.90 ($353.97).

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

