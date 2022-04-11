The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give RTL Group (EBR:RTL) a €60.74 Price Target

RTL Group (EBR:RTL – Get Rating) received a €60.74 ($66.75) price objective from analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Nord/LB set a €58.00 ($63.74) target price on RTL Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Warburg Research set a €64.00 ($70.33) target price on RTL Group in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Barclays set a €54.00 ($59.34) price objective on RTL Group in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €62.00 ($68.13) price objective on RTL Group in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a €64.00 ($70.33) price objective on RTL Group in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RTL Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €60.46 ($66.44).

RTL Group has a 12-month low of €59.84 ($65.76) and a 12-month high of €76.02 ($83.54).

RTL Group SA operates television (TV) channels and radio stations worldwide. It operates in six segments: Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland, Groupe M6, Fremantle, RTL Nederland, RTL Belgium, and Others. The company's TV channels include RTL Television in Germany, M6 in France, RTL 4 in the Netherlands, and RTL-TVI in Belgium.

