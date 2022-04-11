The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Vivendi (EPA:VIV) a €15.10 Price Target

Vivendi (EPA:VIV – Get Rating) has been given a €15.10 ($16.59) target price by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 29.45% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on VIV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €13.30 ($14.62) price objective on Vivendi in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays set a €12.80 ($14.07) price objective on Vivendi in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €13.10 ($14.40) price objective on Vivendi in a research note on Monday.

Get Vivendi alerts:

Shares of VIV traded up €0.03 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting €11.67 ($12.82). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,265,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,570,000. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €11.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of €11.69. Vivendi has a 1-year low of €16.85 ($18.52) and a 1-year high of €24.87 ($27.33).

Vivendi SE operates as a entertainment, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Prisma Media, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, Corporate, and New Initiative segments. The Canal+ Group segment publishes and distributes premium and thematic pay-TV and free-to-air channels; and produces, sells, and distributes movies and TV series.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vivendi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivendi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.