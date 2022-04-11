The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $433.05.

Several research firms recently commented on GS. UBS Group set a $416.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $480.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $445.00 to $418.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth $33,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2,475.0% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 71.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GS stock opened at $321.39 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $108.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.41, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $341.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $373.02. The Goldman Sachs Group has a fifty-two week low of $308.20 and a fifty-two week high of $426.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.10 by ($1.29). The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 33.29%. The company had revenue of $12.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $12.08 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 36.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 13.48%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.