The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-two brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $433.05.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GS shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $598.00 to $574.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup cut their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $480.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $490.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Odeon Capital Group cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

NYSE:GS opened at $321.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $108.61 billion, a PE ratio of 5.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $341.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $373.02. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 12-month low of $308.20 and a 12-month high of $426.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.10 by ($1.29). The business had revenue of $12.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.09 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 33.29%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $12.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 36.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 13.48%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 2,363 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 1,930 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 2,271 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 4,002 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platform Technology Partners boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 3,678 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

