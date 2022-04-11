The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €120.00 Price Target for Puma (ETR:PUM)

Puma (ETR:PUM – Get Rating) has been given a €120.00 ($131.87) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 59.07% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €100.00 ($109.89) price objective on Puma in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €115.00 ($126.37) price objective on Puma in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a €90.00 ($98.90) price objective on Puma in a report on Monday. Warburg Research set a €130.00 ($142.86) price objective on Puma in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €106.00 ($116.48) price objective on Puma in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €109.79 ($120.65).

ETR:PUM traded up €2.14 ($2.35) during trading hours on Monday, hitting €75.44 ($82.90). 470,264 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,248. The company’s 50 day moving average is €81.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is €95.34. Puma has a twelve month low of €62.38 ($68.55) and a twelve month high of €115.40 ($126.81). The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.59. The company has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.44.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

