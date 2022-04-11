The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €13.10 Price Target for ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM)

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM – Get Rating) has been assigned a €13.10 ($14.40) price objective by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.96% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on PSM. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €17.00 ($18.68) price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €14.90 ($16.37) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Warburg Research set a €20.00 ($21.98) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays set a €12.00 ($13.19) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a €22.00 ($24.18) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €17.86 ($19.62).

Shares of PSM traded up €0.17 ($0.19) during trading hours on Monday, hitting €11.11 ($12.20). The company had a trading volume of 1,155,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,250,000. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion and a PE ratio of 5.61. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a one year low of €9.69 ($10.65) and a one year high of €19.00 ($20.88). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €12.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €13.78.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Seven.One Entertainment Group, ParshipMeet Group, NuCom Group, and Red Arrow Studios. The Seven.One Entertainment Group segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

