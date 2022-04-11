The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Shares Purchased by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,021 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $3,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MOS. Regent Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Mosaic by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 54,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in Mosaic by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 7,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in Mosaic by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its position in Mosaic by 35.6% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Mosaic by 50.4% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. 73.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Mosaic from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Mosaic from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Mosaic from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Mosaic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.31.

In other Mosaic news, SVP Corrine D. Ricard sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $670,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Mark J. Isaacson sold 40,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,804,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

MOS stock opened at $73.86 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $27.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.62. The Mosaic Company has a 1 year low of $28.26 and a 1 year high of $74.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.89.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 11.65 EPS for the current year.

Mosaic declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

