The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,662 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,956 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in New York Times were worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NYT. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in New York Times by 800.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management grew its holdings in shares of New York Times by 186.7% during the third quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of New York Times during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of New York Times by 43.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in New York Times by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

In other New York Times news, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 10,000 shares of New York Times stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total value of $427,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Diane Brayton sold 9,999 shares of New York Times stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.44, for a total transaction of $414,358.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYT opened at $45.24 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.47. The New York Times Company has a fifty-two week low of $37.27 and a fifty-two week high of $56.19. The firm has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.07 and a beta of 0.82.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $594.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.98 million. New York Times had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 10.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The New York Times Company will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

New York Times declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 2nd that permits the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This is a positive change from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.91%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NYT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on New York Times in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New York Times from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

