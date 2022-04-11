The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski Sells 14,500 Shares

The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total transaction of $1,101,565.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE SO traded down $2.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $74.48. 8,136,586 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,003,915. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $60.12 and a 1-year high of $76.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.00. The firm has a market cap of $78.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.96, a PEG ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.52.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Southern had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.81%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Southern by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,889,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,067,311,000 after buying an additional 539,395 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Southern by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 52,509,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,601,123,000 after buying an additional 432,976 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Southern by 4.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,764,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,844,476,000 after buying an additional 1,182,130 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Southern by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,564,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,133,435,000 after buying an additional 480,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Southern by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,938,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $818,764,000 after buying an additional 102,121 shares in the last quarter. 59.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SO has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group cut shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America lowered Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Scotiabank lowered Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Southern in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.22.

Southern Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Articles

