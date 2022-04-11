The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Bought by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,191 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Southern were worth $7,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Southern by 4.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,764,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,844,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,130 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Southern by 24.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,433,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $328,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,450 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Southern by 62.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,446,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $151,585,000 after acquiring an additional 938,769 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,357,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Southern by 114.6% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,074,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,602,000 after acquiring an additional 574,113 shares during the last quarter. 59.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southern stock traded down $1.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $74.70. 426,784 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,885,487. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.00. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $60.12 and a fifty-two week high of $76.68. The stock has a market cap of $79.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 10.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Southern’s payout ratio is presently 116.81%.

In other Southern news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 40,419 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total transaction of $3,043,550.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total value of $169,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 291,099 shares of company stock valued at $20,662,389 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SO. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. UBS Group lowered shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.22.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

