The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 628,630 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 64,774 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.05% of TJX Companies worth $47,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. First National Bank of South Miami raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 904.8% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 422 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.14.

NYSE TJX traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $62.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,264,585. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.92 and a 52-week high of $77.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.95.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $13.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.19 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 55.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. This is a positive change from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.52%.

TJX Companies Profile (Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.