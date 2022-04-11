The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $102.12.

TD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$117.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$110.00 to C$113.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, CIBC lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 830.0% during the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 390.6% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TD traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $77.12. 53,401 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,264,460. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $62.81 and a twelve month high of $86.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.50.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The bank reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.28 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 30.57% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. Analysts predict that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.702 dividend. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.81%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.