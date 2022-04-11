The Toronto-Dominion Bank to Post FY2022 Earnings of $7.36 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:TD)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 7th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now anticipates that the company will earn $7.36 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $7.57. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform Market Weight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s FY2023 earnings at $8.22 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TD. Barclays lifted their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$99.00 to C$111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$117.00 to C$116.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Cormark boosted their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$111.00 to C$117.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. CIBC boosted their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$108.00 to C$115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, National Bankshares cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$110.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$103.10.

TD stock opened at C$96.73 on Monday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of C$80.68 and a twelve month high of C$109.08. The stock has a market cap of C$175.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$102.27 and its 200-day moving average price is C$96.38.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.01 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$11.28 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.90%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network.

