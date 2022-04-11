Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Stock Position Lifted by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,152,554 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,982 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for approximately 0.8% of Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.55% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $1,436,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 799 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.1% in the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 573 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.2% during the third quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.8% in the third quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 470 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.6% in the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TMO shares. Barclays assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $718.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $605.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $645.31.

TMO traded down $21.86 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $587.00. 55,329 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,642,927. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $438.72 and a 1-year high of $672.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $567.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $599.20. The stock has a market cap of $229.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.30, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $6.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.32. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.17%.

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.95, for a total value of $845,925.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

