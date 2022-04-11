Canaccord Genuity Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Thor Explorations (LON:THX)

Thor Explorations (LON:THX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports.

Shares of Thor Explorations stock opened at GBX 18.23 ($0.24) on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 16.53 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 16.56. The stock has a market capitalization of £117.02 million and a P/E ratio of -22.79. Thor Explorations has a twelve month low of GBX 12.50 ($0.16) and a twelve month high of GBX 22.70 ($0.30). The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.98.

Thor Explorations Ltd., a junior natural resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Senegal, Burkina Faso, Nigeria, and Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Segilola gold project located in Osun State, Nigeria.

