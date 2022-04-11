Canaccord Genuity Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Thor Explorations (LON:THX)

Thor Explorations (LON:THX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports.
Shares of Thor Explorations stock opened at GBX 18.23 ($0.24) on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 16.53 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 16.56. The stock has a market capitalization of £117.02 million and a P/E ratio of -22.79. Thor Explorations has a twelve month low of GBX 12.50 ($0.16) and a twelve month high of GBX 22.70 ($0.30). The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.98.
About Thor Explorations (Get Rating)
