THORChain (RUNE) Trading Down 29.8% Over Last 7 Days

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 13.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. THORChain has a total market cap of $2.55 billion and approximately $178.08 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One THORChain coin can now be bought for $7.71 or 0.00019379 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, THORChain has traded down 29.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002513 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00043634 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,998.77 or 0.07533073 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000147 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39,838.86 or 1.00077414 BTC.

THORChain Profile

THORChain’s launch date was October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 334,937,975 coins and its circulating supply is 330,688,061 coins. The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for THORChain is medium.com/thorchain . THORChain’s official website is thorchain.org . THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

