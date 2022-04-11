Thorne HealthTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRN) Shares Acquired by Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in shares of Thorne HealthTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRN – Get Rating) by 53.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 704,223 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 246,113 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned about 1.34% of Thorne HealthTech worth $4,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thorne HealthTech in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,264,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Thorne HealthTech during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,822,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Thorne HealthTech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,082,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Thorne HealthTech in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,946,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Thorne HealthTech in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,946,000. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Thorne HealthTech news, Director Saloni S. Varma bought 9,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.01 per share, for a total transaction of $55,430.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thorne HealthTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.60.

Shares of NASDAQ THRN traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.62. 249 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,191. Thorne HealthTech, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.17 and a twelve month high of $10.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.65.

Thorne HealthTech (NASDAQ:THRN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $49.86 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Thorne HealthTech, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thorne HealthTech, Inc, a science-driven wellness company, provides solutions and personalized approaches to health and wellness in the United States and internationally. It offers various health tests, such as sleep, stress, weight management, gut health, heavy metals, biological age, and other health tests that generate molecular portraits for its customers, as well as develops nutritional supplements and offers wellness education solutions.

