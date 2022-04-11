ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) Shares Up 4.7%

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.03 and last traded at $7.94. 10,888 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 987,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.58.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TDUP. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on ThredUp from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on ThredUp in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ThredUp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on ThredUp from $32.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on ThredUp from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.46.

Get ThredUp alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.89. The company has a market cap of $786.32 million and a P/E ratio of -5.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

ThredUp ( NASDAQ:TDUP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.18). The company had revenue of $72.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.80 million. ThredUp had a negative net margin of 25.09% and a negative return on equity of 24.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that ThredUp Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jack R. Lazar purchased 13,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.51 per share, with a total value of $98,801.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TDUP. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in ThredUp during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in ThredUp by 928.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 5,369 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in ThredUp by 123.2% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 631,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,690,000 after acquiring an additional 348,391 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in ThredUp in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new position in ThredUp in the third quarter worth approximately $124,000. 50.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ThredUp Company Profile (NASDAQ:TDUP)

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ThredUp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ThredUp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.