ThreeFold Price Down 8.8% Over Last Week (TFT)

ThreeFold (TFT) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. One ThreeFold coin can now be purchased for $0.0791 or 0.00000200 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ThreeFold has a total market capitalization of $6.42 million and $45,340.00 worth of ThreeFold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ThreeFold has traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ThreeFold alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002527 BTC.

ION (ION) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,699.67 or 0.11874917 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.02 or 0.00207235 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.94 or 0.00189364 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00043715 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.88 or 0.00040127 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001031 BTC.

ThreeFold Profile

ThreeFold (CRYPTO:TFT) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. ThreeFold’s total supply is 476,220,974 coins and its circulating supply is 81,181,457 coins. ThreeFold’s official Twitter account is @threefold_io . The official website for ThreeFold is threefold.io . The Reddit community for ThreeFold is /r/threefold/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ThreeFold’s official message board is forum.threefold.io

According to CryptoCompare, “

Founded in 2016, ThreeFold is a fully comprehensive peer-to-peer Internet and Cloud stack that enables universal access to a smart contract based infrastructure. ThreeFold allows any digital workload including blockchains, IoT networks, oracles, decentralized organizations and applications, to be hosted natively on their tamper-proof and ultra-efficient decentralised infrastructure.

TFT is a utility token that was designed to ensure anyone can participate in exchanging Internet and Cloud resources in the network without intermediaries. It incentivises node operators with monthly income and is used by developers to build and run workloads. Learn more about ThreeFold on their [website](https://threefold.io/).

What makes ThreeFold Unique?

ThreeFold is the first blockchain-enabled infrastructure to start from scratch on the Linux Kernel. Their state-of-the-art technology enables quantum security and up to 10x energy savings for storage workloads.

With solutions highlighted by a quantum-safe storage system, a next-generation docker container environment and a secure peer-to-peer network, what they created is the most comprehensive, secure and decentralized Internet and cloud infrastructure in the world.

“

ThreeFold Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThreeFold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ThreeFold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ThreeFold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ThreeFold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ThreeFold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.