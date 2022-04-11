ThreeFold (TFT) Price Tops $0.0779 on Major Exchanges

ThreeFold (TFT) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 10th. One ThreeFold coin can currently be purchased for $0.0779 or 0.00000185 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, ThreeFold has traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar. ThreeFold has a market capitalization of $6.32 million and $15,360.00 worth of ThreeFold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002370 BTC.

ION (ION) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,078.76 or 0.12032995 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.50 or 0.00209685 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $79.44 or 0.00188227 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.98 or 0.00044981 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001038 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00038172 BTC.

ThreeFold Coin Profile

ThreeFold (TFT) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2018. ThreeFold’s total supply is 476,220,974 coins and its circulating supply is 81,181,457 coins. The official website for ThreeFold is threefold.io . The official message board for ThreeFold is forum.threefold.io . ThreeFold’s official Twitter account is @threefold_io . The Reddit community for ThreeFold is /r/threefold/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Founded in 2016, ThreeFold is a fully comprehensive peer-to-peer Internet and Cloud stack that enables universal access to a smart contract based infrastructure. ThreeFold allows any digital workload including blockchains, IoT networks, oracles, decentralized organizations and applications, to be hosted natively on their tamper-proof and ultra-efficient decentralised infrastructure.

TFT is a utility token that was designed to ensure anyone can participate in exchanging Internet and Cloud resources in the network without intermediaries. It incentivises node operators with monthly income and is used by developers to build and run workloads. Learn more about ThreeFold on their [website](https://threefold.io/).

What makes ThreeFold Unique?

ThreeFold is the first blockchain-enabled infrastructure to start from scratch on the Linux Kernel. Their state-of-the-art technology enables quantum security and up to 10x energy savings for storage workloads.

With solutions highlighted by a quantum-safe storage system, a next-generation docker container environment and a secure peer-to-peer network, what they created is the most comprehensive, secure and decentralized Internet and cloud infrastructure in the world.

Buying and Selling ThreeFold

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThreeFold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ThreeFold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ThreeFold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

