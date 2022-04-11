Thunder Token 24 Hour Volume Hits $8.73 Million (TT)

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. In the last week, Thunder Token has traded up 7.9% against the US dollar. One Thunder Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. Thunder Token has a total market cap of $68.42 million and approximately $8.73 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Thunder Token alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00010579 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.51 or 0.00230101 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000088 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000307 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Thunder Token Coin Profile

Thunder Token (TT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,614,400,793 coins. Thunder Token’s official message board is medium.com/thunderofficial . Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @ThunderProtocol . Thunder Token’s official website is www.thundercore.com . The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

Buying and Selling Thunder Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thunder Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thunder Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Thunder Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thunder Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.