thyssenkrupp AG (FRA:TKA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

thyssenkrupp AG (FRA:TKA – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €13.87 ($15.24).

TKA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €17.00 ($18.68) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barclays set a €10.00 ($10.99) target price on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €17.70 ($19.45) target price on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.25 ($17.86) target price on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €16.00 ($17.58) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

Get thyssenkrupp alerts:

Shares of TKA opened at €6.89 ($7.57) on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is €8.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is €9.12. thyssenkrupp has a fifty-two week low of €20.70 ($22.75) and a fifty-two week high of €27.01 ($29.68).

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems, as well as automation solutions for the automotive industry.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for thyssenkrupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for thyssenkrupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.