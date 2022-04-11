thyssenkrupp AG (FRA:TKA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of thyssenkrupp AG (FRA:TKA – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €13.87 ($15.24).

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €17.70 ($19.45) target price on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €17.00 ($18.68) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.25 ($17.86) price objective on thyssenkrupp in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Baader Bank set a €16.00 ($17.58) price target on thyssenkrupp in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays set a €10.00 ($10.99) price objective on thyssenkrupp in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

Shares of TKA opened at €6.89 ($7.57) on Monday. thyssenkrupp has a 52-week low of €20.70 ($22.75) and a 52-week high of €27.01 ($29.68). The firm’s fifty day moving average is €8.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is €9.12.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems, as well as automation solutions for the automotive industry.

